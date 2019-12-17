mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

10 Anti-Inflammatory Delicious Juice & Smoothie Recipes

Jackie Rizzo-Malzone
Written by Jackie Rizzo-Malzone

Photo by Shutterstock.com

Last updated on December 17, 2019

I often recommend making juices and smoothies. Not only is making a juice or a smoothie simpler than cooking a meal from scratch but it also provides you with a nutrient dense glass of deliciousness. I like to think of it as a direct deposit into each and everyone of our cells. Here are my favorites that are full of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

Juices

  • 1 medium mango
  • ½ cup of pineapple
  • 2 cups of spinach

Benefits: anti-inflammatory, antioxidants (mangiferin, quercetin), vitamins (A, C, D, K), chlorophyll, iron, folate

  • 1 cup of watermelon
  • 2 cups of pea shoots (sprouts)
  • ½ inch of ginger

Benefits: anti-inflammatory, antioxidant (lycopene), chlorophyll, vitamins (A, C), folic acid

  • 2 cups of kale
  • 1 apple
  • ½ lemon
  • ½ inch of ginger

Benefits: anti-inflammatory, antioxidants (quercetin), vitamin (A, C), chlorophyll , calcium, iron

  • 1 medium cucumber
  • 1 cup of honeydew melon
  • 4 romaine leaves

Benefits: anti-inflammatory, antioxidants, vitamin (B, C), chlorophyll, beta-carotene, potassium

  • 3 stalks of celery
  • 1 kiwi
  • 4 romaine leaves
  • ½ inch of ginger

Benefits: anti-inflammatory, antioxidants, vitamin (A, B, C), chlorophyll, calcium, potassium, iron, folic acid, magnesium

Smoothies

  • 2 large handfuls of kale
  • 1 cup of strawberries
  • 1-½ cups of coconut water
  • 2 tablespoons of chia seeds

Benefits: anti-inflammatory, antioxidants, vitamin (A, C, K), chlorophyll, omega-3s, potassium

  • 2 large handfuls of broccoli
  • 1 banana
  • 1 apple
  • 1-½ cups of alkaline water

Benefits: anti-inflammatory, antioxidants, vitamin (A, C), chlorophyll, potassium

  • 1 orange
  • 1 cup of pineapple
  • 1 cup of spinach
  • 1-½ cups of home brewed green tea

Benefits: anti-inflammatory, antioxidants, vitamin (A, C), calcium, folic acid, iron

  • 1 cup of papaya
  • 1 cup of strawberries
  • 1 banana
  • 1-½ cups of coconut milk
  • 1 pinch of bee pollen

Benefits: anti-inflammatory, antioxidants, vitamin (B, C), folate, lauric acid, potassium

  • 1 cup of blueberries
  • ½ cup of almond yogurt
  • 1 cup of almond milk
  • 2 tablespoons of chia seeds

Benefits: anti-inflammatory, antioxidants, vitamin (B, C), omega-3s

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Jackie Rizzo-Malzone
Jackie Rizzo-Malzone
Jackie Rizzo-Malzone is a holistic health coach and mommy of Amanda (6) Charlie (3),  She is the founder of Wholelistically Living where she focuses on cancer health and wellness....

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$49.99

The Elimination Diet

With Dr. Will Cole
The Elimination Diet
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/10-cancer-fighting-juice-and-smoothie-recipes

Your article and new folder have been saved!