10 Anti-Inflammatory Delicious Juice & Smoothie Recipes
I often recommend making juices and smoothies. Not only is making a juice or a smoothie simpler than cooking a meal from scratch but it also provides you with a nutrient dense glass of deliciousness. I like to think of it as a direct deposit into each and everyone of our cells. Here are my favorites that are full of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.
Juices
- 1 medium mango
- ½ cup of pineapple
- 2 cups of spinach
Benefits: anti-inflammatory, antioxidants (mangiferin, quercetin), vitamins (A, C, D, K), chlorophyll, iron, folate
- 1 cup of watermelon
- 2 cups of pea shoots (sprouts)
- ½ inch of ginger
Benefits: anti-inflammatory, antioxidant (lycopene), chlorophyll, vitamins (A, C), folic acid
- 2 cups of kale
- 1 apple
- ½ lemon
- ½ inch of ginger
Benefits: anti-inflammatory, antioxidants (quercetin), vitamin (A, C), chlorophyll , calcium, iron
- 1 medium cucumber
- 1 cup of honeydew melon
- 4 romaine leaves
Benefits: anti-inflammatory, antioxidants, vitamin (B, C), chlorophyll, beta-carotene, potassium
- 3 stalks of celery
- 1 kiwi
- 4 romaine leaves
- ½ inch of ginger
Benefits: anti-inflammatory, antioxidants, vitamin (A, B, C), chlorophyll, calcium, potassium, iron, folic acid, magnesium
Smoothies
- 2 large handfuls of kale
- 1 cup of strawberries
- 1-½ cups of coconut water
- 2 tablespoons of chia seeds
Benefits: anti-inflammatory, antioxidants, vitamin (A, C, K), chlorophyll, omega-3s, potassium
- 2 large handfuls of broccoli
- 1 banana
- 1 apple
- 1-½ cups of alkaline water
Benefits: anti-inflammatory, antioxidants, vitamin (A, C), chlorophyll, potassium
- 1 orange
- 1 cup of pineapple
- 1 cup of spinach
- 1-½ cups of home brewed green tea
Benefits: anti-inflammatory, antioxidants, vitamin (A, C), calcium, folic acid, iron
- 1 cup of papaya
- 1 cup of strawberries
- 1 banana
- 1-½ cups of coconut milk
- 1 pinch of bee pollen
Benefits: anti-inflammatory, antioxidants, vitamin (B, C), folate, lauric acid, potassium
- 1 cup of blueberries
- ½ cup of almond yogurt
- 1 cup of almond milk
- 2 tablespoons of chia seeds
Benefits: anti-inflammatory, antioxidants, vitamin (B, C), omega-3s
