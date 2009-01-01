Welcome to the mbg Ambassador Program
Since 2009 mindbodygreen has been on a mission to make the research-based solutions of functional medicine and holistic healing widely available. Our 360-degree approach to wellness incorporates mental, physical, spiritual, emotional, and environmental well-being. We have extended this approach to wellness in our online class offering, which provides students the opportunity to learn from the world’s top-doctors and experts in nutrition, yoga, meditation, fitness, breath work, relationships and beyond. In addition, in partnership with Thorne, a brand trusted by functional medicine practitioners, mindbodygreen has set out to target solutions for the top complaints of modern wellness-seekers, including healthy aging, hormonal balance, blood sugar balance, inflammation, gut health, restorative sleep, and mood support, through a supplement line.
Supplements+
Supplements+
Each of our proprietary formulas were developed by functional medicine doctors in partnership with Thorne, the leader in nutritional supplements. We are committed to sourcing the highest quality ingredients and completing extensive testing to bring you this premium line of science-backed supplements.
functional nutrition programs
functional nutrition programs
Our three Functional Nutrition programs provide students with the knowledge they need to fundamentally change their health through their food and lifestyle choices. While Food Fundamentals and Heal With Food help address specific health needs, our Functional Nutrition Coaching Program helps those passionate about nutrition turn their passion into a thriving career.
Classes
Classes
From yoga, meditation and exercise classes to relationships, home design, astrology, healthy cooking and more, our classes offer lifelong learning for everyone across the full 360 degree spectrum of health and well being. All taught by the world’s top doctors and experts.
Benefits of being an #mbgambassador
30%
Up to 30% commissions with 30-day cookie duration
$127
Average order size of $127
Get free products and discounts
Share expert written articles with your audience
Earn incentives
Brand halo of working with mbg
How it works
Get Registered
Give us a few details about yourself via the “become an #mbgambassador” button and we’ll get started processing your information.
Get Confirmed
You’ll receive an email notification within 5 days of contacting us if your application is approved.
Get Paid
Receive access to a range of creative assets, special exclusive promotions and a team to help you earn commission through your site, blog, or media account.
“I love the range of mbg products I can offer my audience. It makes it easy to craft custom messages that resonate with my readers. And the commission structure is lucrative - mbg is now a steady part of my monthly income.”
— Jessica L.
“mbg makes it easy to package their offerings to your audience. In the first two months of selling the digital courses, I made more with mbg than I have with other partners I’ve been working with for years.”
— Laila P.