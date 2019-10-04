Morning sickness during pregnancy is caused by hormonal changes, vitamin deficiency, low blood sugar, strong smells, fowl odors, lack of exercise, fatigue, stress, constipation, anxiety and worry about pregnancy. It's more common with the first child, if it’s a girl, and if you're carrying multiple babies.

Morning sickness is usually the worst between the 6th and 12th weeks of pregnancy, but in some can last longer and throughout entire pregnancy. Here are some natural remedies that I've gathered over the years that my pregnant clients have found to be helpful.