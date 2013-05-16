mindbodygreen

Close banner
Social Good

4 Ways To Stop Puppy Mills (And Why You Should Care)

Partner Post
Written by Partner Post
May 16, 2013

Pet stores that care about puppies don't sell them. That's because the majority of pet stores that sell puppies carry dogs from cruel and inhumane puppy mills. Puppy mills are like dog-making factories, with the mother dogs spending their entire lives in cramped cages or kennels with little or no personal attention or quality of life. When the mother and father dogs can no longer breed, they are discarded or killed. Consumers who purchase puppies from pet stores or over the Internet without seeing a breeder's home firsthand are often unknowingly supporting this cruel industry.

Here are 4 ways The Humane Society of the United States says you can stop puppy mills

Be an advocate.

There are many things you can do to help dogs in puppy mills. Start by signing our Puppy Mill Pledge!

Article continues below

Choose your pet supply stores wisely.

Where you spend your dollars makes a difference! Try to buy only pet supplies from any store or website that doesn’t sell puppies. Text PUPPY to 30644 to find “puppy friendly” stores that support their local shelters and do not sell puppies (message and data rates apply).

Sign our Puppy Mill Pledge!

Opt to adopt.

Adopting a dog instead of buying one is one of the surest ways to strike a blow against puppy mills. To find the perfect match, you'll want to choose the right one for you and your lifestyle. Animal shelters have dozens of dogs, many of them purebreds, just waiting for homes. 

Sign our Puppy Mill Pledge!

Article continues below

Find a responsible breeder.

Responsible breeders provide a loving and healthy environment for their canine companions, one that they will be proud to show you. Never buy a puppy without seeing where they and their parents are raised and housed with your own eyes.

Sign our Puppy Mill Pledge!

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Partner Post
Partner Post

More On This Topic

Home

How To Make Face Masks At Home, With Or Without A Sewing Machine

Abby Moore
How To Make Face Masks At Home, With Or Without A Sewing Machine
Beauty

Do You Have The Sunscreen Gene? Study Finds Natural SPF In The Skin

Jamie Schneider
Do You Have The Sunscreen Gene? Study Finds Natural SPF In The Skin
$29.99

How To Create More Happiness

With Charlie Knoles
How To Create More Happiness
Functional Food

Life Is Busy Right Now — But This Hack Makes Everything I Eat Healthier

Brian Pizzitola
Life Is Busy Right Now — But This Hack Makes Everything I Eat Healthier
Beauty

Algae May Be The Glow-Inducing, Pore-Clearing Ingredient Your Skin Needs

Andrea Jordan
Algae May Be The Glow-Inducing, Pore-Clearing Ingredient Your Skin Needs
Recipes

Sad At-Home Lunches, Begone With These 7 Easy & Tasty Recipes

Abby Moore
Sad At-Home Lunches, Begone With These 7 Easy & Tasty Recipes
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

All You Need Is 20 Minutes & A Backpack For This Full-Body Workout

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
All You Need Is 20 Minutes & A Backpack For This Full-Body Workout
Personal Growth

How This Entrepreneur Is Finding Purpose & Impact From Home

Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
How This Entrepreneur Is Finding Purpose & Impact From Home
Meditation

Tapping Into The 5 Senses Can Be A Shortcut To Mindfulness: Here's How

Kaia Roman
Tapping Into The 5 Senses Can Be A Shortcut To Mindfulness: Here's How
Functional Food

The Healthiest Ways RDs Eat Canned Artichokes, From Pizzas To Salad

Abby Moore
The Healthiest Ways RDs Eat Canned Artichokes, From Pizzas To Salad
Integrative Health

It's More Than Cortisol: 6 Other Hormones Your Body Releases Under Stress

Kristin Hickey
It's More Than Cortisol: 6 Other Hormones Your Body Releases Under Stress
Recipes

Make Your Own Takeout: This Egg Drop Soup Can Be Ready In 10 Minutes

Amanda Torres, M.S.
Make Your Own Takeout: This Egg Drop Soup Can Be Ready In 10 Minutes
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-9572/4-ways-to-stop-puppy-mills-and-why-you-should-care.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!