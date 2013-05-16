4 Ways To Stop Puppy Mills (And Why You Should Care)
Pet stores that care about puppies don't sell them. That's because the majority of pet stores that sell puppies carry dogs from cruel and inhumane puppy mills. Puppy mills are like dog-making factories, with the mother dogs spending their entire lives in cramped cages or kennels with little or no personal attention or quality of life. When the mother and father dogs can no longer breed, they are discarded or killed. Consumers who purchase puppies from pet stores or over the Internet without seeing a breeder's home firsthand are often unknowingly supporting this cruel industry.
Here are 4 ways The Humane Society of the United States says you can stop puppy mills…
Be an advocate.
There are many things you can do to help dogs in puppy mills. Start by signing our Puppy Mill Pledge!
Choose your pet supply stores wisely.
Where you spend your dollars makes a difference! Try to buy only pet supplies from any store or website that doesn’t sell puppies. Text PUPPY to 30644 to find “puppy friendly” stores that support their local shelters and do not sell puppies (message and data rates apply).
Opt to adopt.
Adopting a dog instead of buying one is one of the surest ways to strike a blow against puppy mills. To find the perfect match, you'll want to choose the right one for you and your lifestyle. Animal shelters have dozens of dogs, many of them purebreds, just waiting for homes.
Find a responsible breeder.
Responsible breeders provide a loving and healthy environment for their canine companions, one that they will be proud to show you. Never buy a puppy without seeing where they and their parents are raised and housed with your own eyes.
