Getting Off The Pill? 5 Ways To Avoid Acne And Going Crazy

Contraceptive pills are prescribed to treat many health issues in addition to preventing pregnancy. It’s considered a treatment for gynecological disorders, endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome, and it may help prevent uterine cancer, cervical cancer and ovarian cysts. It’s used to manage premenstrual symptoms, irregular periods, heavy periods, painful periods, heavy bleeding and acne.

Most women have taken it at one point in their lives, many for most of their fertile years, but maybe you want to stop taking the pill an want it to be easy. I get it.

When you stop taking the pill, it's possible nothing will happen and you'll feel fine. On the other hand, your body can go into a frenzy as it tries to balance itself out. Remember, the pill was designed to prevent pregnancy – it flattens your hormones and disrupts the delicate dance they were designed to do.

When acne arises after you stop taking birth control pills, it's important to establish what part of your body is screaming out. Your hormones are talking to you; by the location of your pimples and their nature, you can decipher appropriate treatment. Large, painful cystic type pimples are more of an indication of blockage, while puss-filled, infected acne indicates toxic buildup in the body.

Treatment of these symptoms will differ from person to person, but sometimes it can be difficult to determine which method is best for you. Don’t fear! There are a few things you can do to help with the transition to a post-pill life. Of course, my best advice is to be prepared and well supported when coming off the pill. Find a wellness practitioner who has experience in this area – but these tips are usually appropriate right across the board.

1. Get the best vitamins and fish oil money can buy.

The pill zaps the living daylights out of you. You must get your body back on track nutrient-wise, so stocking up on as many quality vitamins and minerals as possible is key. Look for practitioner-grade products; they might cost a little more, but they're worth it. A general multivitamin is fine when in good health, but it won’t replace what's lost while on the pill. As an addition to the multivitamin, fish oil is great for your skin.

2. Clean up your diet for at least four weeks – do a miniature alkaline cleanse and get your gut happy.

The gut is ultimately the pivot of your health. If it's working properly, the rest of you fires on all cylinders. This may mean cutting down on meats, dairy and processed foods. Meat and dairy can cause inflammation, contributing to a host of issues, including acne.

3. Get a good zinc supplement.

Zinc is essential for beautiful skin.

4. Introduce a cleansing herbal tea and go crazy on it.

Better still, blend your own using fresh leaves and herbs from your garden. Think cleansing and soothing – so things like peppermint, nettle and dandelion. Make tea drinking a priority.

5. Sleep for your hormones – going to sleep (not just to bed!) before 11pm is vital to keep your hormones happy.

If you sleep too little, you'll find your body craving food as it aims to regain balance – it means you’ll feel lousy, eat poorly and probably more than you usually would. Before bed, you should take a probiotic to keep your gut ticking and happy, which can also do wonders for your skin.

Remember, listen to what your body is saying and allow it to go through the motions as it readjusts to the new you post pill. It doesn’t have to be terrible – who knows, the reason you first went on the pill might not be relevant anymore!