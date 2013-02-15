mindbodygreen

Raw & Vegan Veggie Linguini With Alfredo Sauce

Kathryn Budig
Kathryn Budig
mbg Class Instructor & Yoga Teacher
Kathryn Budig is an internationally celebrated yoga teacher and author. She she trained at Yogaworks in Los Angeles under Maty Ezraty and Chuck Miller.
February 15, 2013

A dear friend (and amazing studio owner of Serendipity Yoga in Detroit), Amanda Fishman just finished her first raw cooking course and excitedly sent this recipe over to me saying it was a huge hit.

We’re always looking for new, healthy fun recipes in our household, so we were eager to give it a go. We had just spent 5 hours in a the car so a ‘cooking free’ meal was perfect. Easy to assemble, fresh, clean and delicious. Awesome.

For sauce:

1 cup raw cashews

1 cup raw macademia nuts

1 cup raw pine nuts

2 large or 4 small garlic cloves

2 t tamari

2 t water

3 lemons, juiced

For 'Pasta':

2 zuchinnis

2 yellow squashes

Instructions for Sauce:

Place all ingredients into a food processor and blend until smooth. Make sure the garlic cloves get fully incorporated so you don’t have a burning bite surprise!

Instructions for ‘Pasta’:

Using a peeler, make ribbons of the zuchinni and squash stopping when you reach the seeds. Place into a large bowl and ‘massage’ your ‘noodles’ with the sauce until evenly applied. Garnish with a few ribbons of zuchinni/squash skin and hit with a bit of black pepper. Enjoy!

