I am sipping on this as I type ... Mmmmm.... This sweet nectar will bring great joy to you and your friends. (In fact, they'll probably start finding an excuse to visit, just so they can re-live the experience.)

And the warming cashew chai latte isn't just delicious, it's more nutritious than just about anything your barista would whip ip. It's made of cashews, which are rich in niacin, a natural remedy for depression and a great pick-me-up when the weather's gray. It also uses cinnamon, which regulates blood sugar and reduces cholesterol, and raw honey, which boosts immunity and fights bacteria.

Warming Chai Latte

Serves: 4

Prep: 5min

Ingredients