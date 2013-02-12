Warming Cashew Chai Latte
I am sipping on this as I type ... Mmmmm.... This sweet nectar will bring great joy to you and your friends. (In fact, they'll probably start finding an excuse to visit, just so they can re-live the experience.)
And the warming cashew chai latte isn't just delicious, it's more nutritious than just about anything your barista would whip ip. It's made of cashews, which are rich in niacin, a natural remedy for depression and a great pick-me-up when the weather's gray. It also uses cinnamon, which regulates blood sugar and reduces cholesterol, and raw honey, which boosts immunity and fights bacteria.
Warming Chai Latte
Serves: 4
Prep: 5min
Ingredients
- 1 cup cashews
- 24OZ of boiled filtered water
- 3 Bags of Rooibos Tea
- 2-3tsp cinnamon or 1 cinnamon Stick
- 1/4tsp ginger
- Sprinkle of cardamon and clove
- 1tbs vanilla extract
- Raw Honey/Coconut Palm Sugar to taste
Directions
In a pot add water, tea bags and spices, bring to a boil.
Put aside to brew and cool slightly.
In a blender add cashews, vanilla extract, honey and one third of the tea solution and blend.
As the blender is running, slowly add the rest through the small safety whole in the top cap, blend till smooth
Serve with love and a homemade cookie
