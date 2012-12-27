Energy Vampires: Who They Are & How To Ditch Them

Whatever form they take, energy vampires have one thing in common: They cannot create or sustain their own life force in any positive manner. So they latch on and feed off on others, slowly sucking the life out of them.

No doubt you know people like this. You probably care about them, too. Heck, they may even mean well! They may protest their love and care for you. That makes it hard to get away from these energy-sucking relationships.

Believe me, I know.

In the past, I tolerated energy vampires. I prided myself on being able to get along with everybody, to “suck it up” and “be the bigger person.” Maybe I was even afraid to speak my mind, or didn’t want others to see me as being difficult or aloof.

Perhaps I just didn’t want to alienate anyone.

But all the while, I was sacrificing my own precious energy.

The thing is, relationships are always an exchange of energy. People either uplift us… or they don’t.

During the last year, it horrified and surprised me how affected I was by the energy vampires in my life. In order to continue to stay and do my best, it became apparent that I’d need to safeguard my physical, emotional, and mental energy from them.

And the same goes for you.

You are the guardian of your own energetic space. And to live a healthy, happy, and positive life, it is absolutely vital that you surround yourself with people who promote the same way of living.

So ask yourself: Who is draining my life energy?

In The Art of Decluttering, I talked about the benefits of evaluating which objects to keep and which to let go. The same goes for assessing the people – the qualities of energy exchanges – in our lives.

Here are some things to think about: