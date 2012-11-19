West Indian-Style Channa Wrap

Optional add-ons: Your favorite hot sauce; red onion, sliced thinly; cucumber, diced

1. In a deep skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onions and cook until slightly softened, about 8 minutes.

2. Add garlic, chili pepper, and ginger, and cook for about 2 minutes.

3. Add spices and salt, and stir well. You’ll end up with a paste.

4. Add chickpeas, plus enough water to barely cover them (at least 3 cups). Bring to a lively simmer, then lower the heat and cook at a gentle simmer, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid evaporates (50 to 60 minutes). You’re looking for very soft chickpeas with a thick gravy, not soup.

5. Taste for salt and season accordingly.

6. Place a few tablespoons of channa inside a warmed tortilla with any or all of the optional add-ons. (The channa is also great served over rice.)

*On a spicy scale, the original recipe calling for 3 tablespoons of curry is 4 stars out of 5. Especially if you use Madras-style curry, HSUS testers recommend following O’Donnel’s suggestion for toning down the heat by using only 1 tablespoon of curry powder; she also suggests eliminating the cayenne if desired.

From The Meat Lover’s Meatless Cookbook by Kim O’Donnel. Excerpted by arrangement with Da Capo Lifelong, a member of the Perseus Books Group. ©2010.

