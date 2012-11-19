mindbodygreen

Close banner
Recipes

West Indian-Style Channa Wrap

The Humane Society of the United States
Written by The Humane Society of the United States
November 19, 2012

Aromatic spices give this yummy vegetarian dish its savory punch!

Sign up to receive a free weekly Meatless Monday recipe from The Humane Society of the United States.

Serves 8 or more

  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 cups onions, diced
  • 5 cloves garlic, minced
  • ½ chili pepper of choice, seeded and diced
  • 1 (2-by-1 inch) hunk fresh ginger, peeled and minced
  • 1 ½ to 3 tablespoons curry powder* (preferably Madras-style)
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne
  • ¼ teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed thoroughly
  • 1 (17.5-ounce) package 8- or 10-inch whole wheat tortillas

Optional add-ons: Your favorite hot sauce; red onion, sliced thinly; cucumber, diced

1. In a deep skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onions and cook until slightly softened, about 8 minutes.

2. Add garlic, chili pepper, and ginger, and cook for about 2 minutes.

3. Add spices and salt, and stir well. You’ll end up with a paste.

4. Add chickpeas, plus enough water to barely cover them (at least 3 cups). Bring to a lively simmer, then lower the heat and cook at a gentle simmer, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid evaporates (50 to 60 minutes). You’re looking for very soft chickpeas with a thick gravy, not soup.

5. Taste for salt and season accordingly.

6. Place a few tablespoons of channa inside a warmed tortilla with any or all of the optional add-ons. (The channa is also great served over rice.)

*On a spicy scale, the original recipe calling for 3 tablespoons of curry is 4 stars out of 5. Especially if you use Madras-style curry, HSUS testers recommend following O’Donnel’s suggestion for toning down the heat by using only 1 tablespoon of curry powder; she also suggests eliminating the cayenne if desired.

From The Meat Lover’s Meatless Cookbook by Kim O’Donnel. Excerpted by arrangement with Da Capo Lifelong, a member of the Perseus Books Group. ©2010.

Watch this video for an eye-opening glimpse of whre your food comes from and see how The Humane Society of the United States can help you stand up for animals, the planet, and your health—simply by sitting down to eat.

Sign up to receive a free weekly Meatless Monday recipe from The Humane Society of the United States.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

The Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States
Facebook: Facebook.com/humanesociety 

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
Recipes

Looking For A Go-To Healthy Cookie Recipe? Here Are 38 Options

Eliza Sullivan
Looking For A Go-To Healthy Cookie Recipe? Here Are 38 Options
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Social Good

Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From

Emma Loewe
Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From
Social Good

5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People

Kelly Gonsalves
5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-6839/West-IndianStyle-Channa-Wrap.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!