Is Your Man's Diet Stopping You from Getting Pregnant?

As couples prepare for pregnancy, it's easy to focus only on the woman’s health. However, future baby daddies need to prepare their bodies, namely their sperm, for a healthy conception, too!

Issues of fertility do not rest solely on the female. In fact, male fertility factors contribute to approximately 50% of all infertility cases.

Taking steps to optimize his health and the health of his tiny swimmers is critical.

Here are a few ways to boost his sperm quality today:

1. Minimize toxin exposure.

Sperm are sensitive to industrial pollutants. Sperm abnormalities have been linked to the following toxins, termed “reprotoxicants” for their negative effects on sperm development and maturation. Make the appropriate lifestyle changes to avoid the following: