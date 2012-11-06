Baked Butternut Squash

Directions

Preheat Oven to 350 or 375 F.

Cut squash in ½ with ridged large knife. (The hardest part by far, I think)

Scoop out seeds.

Mix peeled cut apple pieces with cinnamon, nutmeg and ground cloves and minimal amount of granulated sugar. (If you're using honey or agave instead of sugar, drizzle in as you spoon in apple mixture, in the next step.)

Spoon apple mixture into squash.

Drizzle, coconut oil, melted ghee, or almond oil over and in between apple mixture.

Place squash halves in a pan with an inch or so of water.

Bake 45 minutes to an hour, which will brown apples and squash.

Test with fork, at al dente, cover pan with tin foil to gather some moisture.

Put back in oven, and check every 20 minutes or less, depending on how soft squash was.

When fork slides easily and the squash is soft, it’s ready to serve!

I sometimes grind Pink Himalayan Sea Salt on top to add another dimension of flavor, complementary to the sweet, or to enhance the buttery flavor of ghee or the pungent earthiness of olive oil.