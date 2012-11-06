mindbodygreen

Recipes
Baked Butternut Squash

Karen Nourizadeh
Written by Karen Nourizadeh
November 6, 2012

This is a simple seasonal dish that's sure to nourish you this Fall!

Ingredients

  • One Butternut Squash
  • One Peeled Apple, chopped into small pieces. (Ideally use an apples that's more sweet than tart.)
  • Cinnamon
  • Pinch of Nutmeg and Ground Cloves (Optional)
  • Agave or Honey or Coconut Palm Sugar or Brown Sugar
  • Ghee or Olive or Coconut Oil or Almond Oil
  • Salt Crystal Grinds, Sea or Pink Himalayan

Directions

Preheat Oven to 350 or 375 F.

Cut squash in ½ with ridged large knife. (The hardest part by far, I think)

Scoop out seeds.

Mix peeled cut apple pieces with cinnamon, nutmeg and ground cloves and minimal amount of granulated sugar. (If you're using honey or agave instead of sugar, drizzle in as you spoon in apple mixture, in the next step.)

Spoon apple mixture into squash.

Drizzle, coconut oil, melted ghee, or almond oil over and in between apple mixture.

Place squash halves in a pan with an inch or so of water.

Bake 45 minutes to an hour, which will brown apples and squash.

Test with fork, at al dente, cover pan with tin foil to gather some moisture.

Put back in oven, and check every 20 minutes or less, depending on how soft squash was.

When fork slides easily and the squash is soft, it’s ready to serve!

I sometimes grind Pink Himalayan Sea Salt on top to add another dimension of flavor, complementary to the sweet, or to enhance the buttery flavor of ghee or the pungent earthiness of olive oil.

Karen Nourizadeh
Karen Nourizadeh
Karen Nourizadeh, a “recovering attorney,” is now a yoga instructor with Pure Yoga and New York Sports Clubs as well as a writer and media contributor. Karen freed herself from law and...

