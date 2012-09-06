mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Personal Growth
The Self Manifesto: A Reminder About What's Important

The Self Manifesto: A Reminder About What's Important

Michael Edmondson, PhD
Written by Michael Edmondson, PhD
September 6, 2012

Dear Self,

Thank you for taking the time to make sure that I am clean, fed, dressed and housed. It feels good to know that you care about my physical presence and safety. The exercise you engage in is often tiresome but afterwards I know the work makes me feel better. I appreciate the time you spend selecting nice clothes for me to wear. You make me smell nice, decorate me with jewelry and make sure my hair is stylish. The music I get to listen to as well as the shows and movies I watch entertain me. The time I spend in school provides me with a valuable education. My family and friends continue to amaze me. I have a good life.

But I have one small favor to ask. Could you please be more selfish?

I am not done growing. My body, mind and spirit need more nourishment. Yes, some days you are tired and I understand. Some days are challenging at work. Life is hard. Life is difficult. Events are out of your control. I know your heart aches at times but I need more. On some days, during those dark moments hope seems lost. I understand and accept that. But please realize that I need you to be more selfish.

I need more so I can stretch my imagination. I need more to make sure my physical self can handle what is around the corner. And I need more to make sure my mind continues to think about new ideas. Show me that action and thought are the mechanisms of change. Put me in new situations. Introduce me to people who are different. Help me understand that anything is possible. I need you to be more selfish.

My friends and family need me. I need you. Push me further. Improve my habits. Challenge me to dream so many dreams that I need two lifetimes to achieve them. Make sure I get uncomfortable. Spend more time on me so I can in turn spend more time on others. Put me in the center of your universe so I can grow in ways I never thought possible. Doing so will allow me to return the favor and help others do the same. I need you to be more selfish.

With each passing day I edge closer to the end. It is inevitable. Until that time comes please continue to be selfish. My life depends on it.

Your Self

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Michael Edmondson, PhD
Michael Edmondson, PhD
Michael Edmondson, PhD, is the creator of Michael's List—a free micro-learning web site on personal growth and professional development. Michael's List contains back-stories, ideas,...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Friday's New Moon Marks The Midpoint Of The Year's Astrological Cycle

The AstroTwins
Friday's New Moon Marks The Midpoint Of The Year's Astrological Cycle
Personal Growth

Never Been Close To Your Parents? You May Have This Attachment Style

Abby Moore
Never Been Close To Your Parents? You May Have This Attachment Style
$29.99

How To Create More Happiness

With Charlie Knoles
How To Create More Happiness
Climate Change

The Surprising Way Soil Health Could Be Affecting Your Sleep Quality

Emma Loewe
The Surprising Way Soil Health Could Be Affecting Your Sleep Quality
Integrative Health

An Integrative Psychiatrist's Go-To Tool For Easing Fear & Anxiousness

Emma Loewe
An Integrative Psychiatrist's Go-To Tool For Easing Fear & Anxiousness
Integrative Health

Going For A Walk Can Lower Sleep Apnea Risk By 10%, Study Suggests

Abby Moore
Going For A Walk Can Lower Sleep Apnea Risk By 10%, Study Suggests
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recovery

Yes, Reverse Kegels Are A Thing: Experts On Why You May Need This Pelvic Floor Exercise

Abby Moore
Yes, Reverse Kegels Are A Thing: Experts On Why You May Need This Pelvic Floor Exercise
Beauty

Healthy Aging Through The Decades: How Skin Changes As You Get Older

Alexandra Engler
Healthy Aging Through The Decades: How Skin Changes As You Get Older
Integrative Health

The 3-Step "Immunity Tea" This MD Makes To Reduce Inflammation

Jamie Schneider
The 3-Step "Immunity Tea" This MD Makes To Reduce Inflammation
Mental Health

This Form Of Chronic Stress Affects The Health Of BIPOC Communities

Eudene Harry, M.D.
This Form Of Chronic Stress Affects The Health Of BIPOC Communities
Recipes

This Nutrient-Packed Soup Has Ancient Grains, Plant-Based Protein & Leafy Greens

Eliza Sullivan
This Nutrient-Packed Soup Has Ancient Grains, Plant-Based Protein & Leafy Greens
Beauty

Fact Or Fiction: If You Pluck A Gray Hair, Will More Grow In Its Place?

Jamie Schneider
Fact Or Fiction: If You Pluck A Gray Hair, Will More Grow In Its Place?
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-6049/The-Self-Manifesto-A-Reminder-About-Whats-Important.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!