Peter Sarsgaard's Healthy Pick-Me-Up
Functional Medicine Doctor & NY Times bestseller
Dr. Frank Lipman is a widely recognized trailblazer and leader in functional and integrative medicine, and a New York Times best-selling author.
August 22, 2012
In this 2nd episode of Be Well Week with Peter Sarsgaard as my guest, he shows us the healthy horchata he makes when he wants a quick healthy pick-me-up instead of resorting to caffeine