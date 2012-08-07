mindbodygreen

Close banner
Recipes

Grapefruit Strawberry Basil Green Tea Pops (Gluten-Free & Vegan)

Amie Valpone
mbg Contributor By Amie Valpone
mbg Contributor
Amie Valpone is a Manhattan-based chef, culinary nutritionist, professional recipe developer, food photographer, writer and motivational speaker specializing in simple gluten-free, soy-free and dairy-free ‘clean eating’ recipes.
August 7, 2012

These gluten-free and vegan pops make for the perfect summer snack!

Makes 16 Pops

Ingredients

  • 1 pound strawberries, hulled
  • 2 tsp. freshly squeezed grapefruit juice
  • 2 cups green tea, brewed and chilled
  • 2 Tbsp. agave nectar
  • ¼ cup fresh basil, finely chopped

Instructions

  • In a blender, combine all ingredients. Blend for 30 seconds or until mixture is smooth.
  • Divide mixture between popsicle molds and freeze for 6 hours.
  • Enjoy!

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Amie Valpone
Amie Valpone mbg Contributor
Amie Valpone is the author of Eating Clean: The 21-Day Plan to Detox, Fight Inflammation & Reset Your Body. She is a chef, culinary nutritionist, professional recipe developer, food...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
Recipes

Looking For A Go-To Healthy Cookie Recipe? Here Are 38 Options

Eliza Sullivan
Looking For A Go-To Healthy Cookie Recipe? Here Are 38 Options
$179.99 $143.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Social Good

Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From

Emma Loewe
Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From
Social Good

5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People

Kelly Gonsalves
5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-5724/Grapefruit-Strawberry-Basil-Green-Tea-Pops-GlutenFree-Vegan.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!