Grapefruit Strawberry Basil Green Tea Pops (Gluten-Free & Vegan)
mbg Contributor By Amie Valpone
mbg Contributor
Amie Valpone is a Manhattan-based chef, culinary nutritionist, professional recipe developer, food photographer, writer and motivational speaker specializing in simple gluten-free, soy-free and dairy-free ‘clean eating’ recipes.
August 7, 2012
These gluten-free and vegan pops make for the perfect summer snack!
Makes 16 Pops
Ingredients
- 1 pound strawberries, hulled
- 2 tsp. freshly squeezed grapefruit juice
- 2 cups green tea, brewed and chilled
- 2 Tbsp. agave nectar
- ¼ cup fresh basil, finely chopped
Instructions
- In a blender, combine all ingredients. Blend for 30 seconds or until mixture is smooth.
- Divide mixture between popsicle molds and freeze for 6 hours.
- Enjoy!
