MindBodyGREEN Mountain Shake Recipe!

A friend recently raved about a $12 dollar shake called Jade Mountain that would ‘change my life.’ Obviously, I had to climb this mountain and give it a try. It was delicious but I knew my wallet couldn’t handle daily $12 shakes so I knew it was kitchen testing time.

The ingredients below ARE costly, but the good new is once you’ve bought them all you’re stocked! This drink is decadent... like having dessert for breakfast with all the nutrients to get you going and wake you up!

1 scoop Uber Greens

2 t Tocotriene powder

1 T maca powder

1 T cacao nibs

1 T bee pollen

2 cups raw spinach

10 raw almonds

3/4 cup coconut milk or 3/4 ZICO natural coconut water

1/2 T agave

15-20 ice cubs

Place all ingredients into the blender with the exception of the ice. Blend well. Keeping the blender on, individually add ice cubes until texture has turned slushy. Turn off and scoop into glasses garnishing with extra cacao nibs and bee pollen if wanted. Eat with a spoon!