mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
MindBodyGREEN Mountain Shake Recipe!

MindBodyGREEN Mountain Shake Recipe!

Kathryn Budig
mbg Class Instructor & Yoga Teacher By Kathryn Budig
mbg Class Instructor & Yoga Teacher
Kathryn Budig is an internationally celebrated yoga teacher and author. She she trained at Yogaworks in Los Angeles under Maty Ezraty and Chuck Miller.
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 22, 2012

A friend recently raved about a $12 dollar shake called Jade Mountain that would ‘change my life.’ Obviously, I had to climb this mountain and give it a try. It was delicious but I knew my wallet couldn’t handle daily $12 shakes so I knew it was kitchen testing time.

The ingredients below ARE costly, but the good new is once you’ve bought them all you’re stocked! This drink is decadent... like having dessert for breakfast with all the nutrients to get you going and wake you up!

1 scoop Uber Greens

2 t Tocotriene powder

1 T maca powder

1 T cacao nibs

1 T bee pollen

2 cups raw spinach

10 raw almonds

3/4 cup coconut milk or 3/4 ZICO natural coconut water

1/2 T agave

15-20 ice cubs

Place all ingredients into the blender with the exception of the ice. Blend well. Keeping the blender on, individually add ice cubes until texture has turned slushy. Turn off and scoop into glasses garnishing with extra cacao nibs and bee pollen if wanted. Eat with a spoon!

Advertisement
Kathryn Budig
Kathryn Budig
Kathryn Budig is an internationally celebrated yoga teacher and author known for her accessibility,...
Read More
More from the author:
Set Intentions For A Clearer Life's Purpose To Feel Like Your Most Vibrant Self
Check out Aim True: A 21-Day Journey
Find Your Purpose With Kathryn Budig's New Class
View the class
Kathryn Budig
Kathryn Budig
Kathryn Budig is an internationally celebrated yoga teacher and author...
Read More

More On This Topic

Recipes

This Simple Recipe Can Be Adapted For Any Squash Variety You Have

Karen Tedesco
This Simple Recipe Can Be Adapted For Any Squash Variety You Have
Recipes

10 Warming & Soothing Lunch (Or Dinner!) Recipe Ideas For This Week

Eliza Sullivan
10 Warming & Soothing Lunch (Or Dinner!) Recipe Ideas For This Week
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Spirituality

Why Astrologers Have Been Dreading This November All Year Long

The AstroTwins
Why Astrologers Have Been Dreading This November All Year Long
Mental Health

How This MD Takes An Ayurvedic Approach To Election Stress Disorder

Avanti Kumar-Singh, M.D.
How This MD Takes An Ayurvedic Approach To Election Stress Disorder
Beauty

Just In: Research Suggests This Vitamin May Help Protect Skin From UV Exposure

Eliza Sullivan
Just In: Research Suggests This Vitamin May Help Protect Skin From UV Exposure
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Coconut Oil Is Truly The Tress Whisperer: 5 DIY Masks For Every Hair Concern

Jamie Schneider
Coconut Oil Is Truly The Tress Whisperer: 5 DIY Masks For Every Hair Concern
Motivation

How This Yoga Instructor Releases Stress In Less Than 5 Minutes

Abby Moore
How This Yoga Instructor Releases Stress In Less Than 5 Minutes
Love

Why This Year's Cuffing Season Might Be Particularly Dramatic

Kelly Gonsalves
Why This Year's Cuffing Season Might Be Particularly Dramatic
Spirituality

November 2020 Is A "6" Month & Here's What That Means In Numerology

Kaitlyn Kaerhart
November 2020 Is A "6" Month & Here's What That Means In Numerology
Beauty

Try Using This Kitchen Staple For Athlete's Foot & Odor (So Easy!)

Alexandra Engler
Try Using This Kitchen Staple For Athlete's Foot & Odor (So Easy!)
Mental Health

6 Ways To Manage Post-Election Stress, From An Integrative MD

Eudene Harry, M.D.
6 Ways To Manage Post-Election Stress, From An Integrative MD
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-5236/MindBodyGREEN-Mountain-Shake-Recipe.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!