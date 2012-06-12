The Power of Turning Inward

Saturation. Texts, talks, teachers. The overflowing Yogaverse challenges me to question when I am garnering knowledge that may serve as a catalyst for personal growth and when I am an information-hoarding Pac-Man, gobbling up floating factoids and borrowed experiences, which disorient my internal compass.

With a click of button, I tumble down the cyber rabbit hole, allowing my curious nature to get the best of me. My palpable dependence on external signals and feedback leaves me unwittingly vulnerable to the manipulative nature of vikalpa, deluded, or erroneous thinking.

But, alas, inspiration felicitously reveals itself in an excerpt from Ralph Waldo Emerson’s essay, Nature: