The Power of Turning Inward
Saturation. Texts, talks, teachers. The overflowing Yogaverse challenges me to question when I am garnering knowledge that may serve as a catalyst for personal growth and when I am an information-hoarding Pac-Man, gobbling up floating factoids and borrowed experiences, which disorient my internal compass.
With a click of button, I tumble down the cyber rabbit hole, allowing my curious nature to get the best of me. My palpable dependence on external signals and feedback leaves me unwittingly vulnerable to the manipulative nature of vikalpa, deluded, or erroneous thinking.
But, alas, inspiration felicitously reveals itself in an excerpt from Ralph Waldo Emerson’s essay, Nature:
I become a transparent eyeball. I am nothing. I see all.
The currents of the Universal Being circulate through me;
I am part or particle of God.
Maybe it is that simple. Not easy, but simple. Maybe it’s not what you do and what you know, but how you do what you do, and how you use what you know moment-to-moment. Only through complete receptivity and vulnerability can the layers fall away like the petals of a rose past full bloom to reveal Wisdom of the Self.
"Knowledge becomes a weight upon wisdom." ~ Shekhar Kapur, film director & producer
