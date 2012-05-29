10 Things That Are Non-Negotiable

Do you ever feel like you compromise yourself? Are your happiness and success secondary? Check out the ten things in your life that need to be non-negotiable.

1. Your physical, mental, and emotional well-being

The fact is that your well-being is the foundation of your success. When your physical, mental, spiritual, and emotional needs are met, you will thrive.

2. A healthy relationship with yourself

When you become your own best friend, you no longer need the approval of everyone around you. Because at the end of the day when you can say “I love you, and I honor you, and I respect you” to YOU, then you can do, be, and have anything that you want.

3. The way that you speak to yourself

Your life is a reflection of the conversation that you are having with yourself. Transform the conversation you are having with yourself, transform your life. Period.

4. A clean and uncluttered living space

Your home, office, and car speaks volumes. Clutter is negative energy and will stop the flow of abundance into your life. Regardless of how big or small, you deserve to enter into a space that fills you up and gives you peace of mind.

5. Keeping your word to yourself and others

The highest level of integrity is achieved when you keep your word to yourself and to others. Your word is all that you have, it is what defines your credibility, or lack thereof.

6. Associating with positive people

My dad used to say me when I was 12 years old, “Tell me who your friends are and I’ll tell you who you are.” The company that you keep has a direct affect on how what you think and what you do. Remember that your space is sacred and who you allow into your space is crucial to your happiness and success.

7. Your values

What matters the most to you? Love, joy, compassion, relationships? When you are clear on what you value and you live your life according to those values you are...unshakeable.

8. Living debt-free

Having debt is like walking around with a ton of bricks on your shoulders. Take a look at what you are spending your money on. Are you living from paycheck to paycheck? Are your purchases needs or wants? Learning to be financially responsible to is one of the biggest gifts you can give to yourself.

9. Having fun

As children fun was non-negotiable. As children we could make anything fun!!! Often times we think we need to accomplish a huge goal to have fun. But having fun is as important, if not more than working hard (or smart)

10. Giving yourself permission to dream big and DO big

The best things in life are free....starting with your imagination. Give yourself the permission to envision a life so wild and fabulous that even you get goosebumps thinking about it. The only thing in between your dream and reality is your commitment to take action.

image via Fahdad/Flickr