10 Tony Robbins Quotes to Live By

Tony Robbins started to change my world, and millions of others, with his first bestseller Awaken the Giant Within. I was still a kid at school and covered the book with sparkly paper so I wouldn’t seem out of place as I read it at the bus stop. I loved that the book helped me become aware at an early age that the outcome of my life was my choice!

It’s a pleasure to share some of my favorite quotes by the master life coach himself, Tony Robbins.

1. “Long ago, I realized that success leaves clues, and that people who produce outstanding results do specific things to create those results. I believed that if I precisely duplicated the actions of others, I could reproduce the same quality of results that they had.”

2. “The first thing these people have who succeed, who are fulfilled, is that they’ve decided what the purpose of the game is, at least for right now.”

3. “If I’m committed, there is always a way.” (He also says, “If we can (generate) the right emotion inside of us, we can get ourselves to do anything. If you don’t have the money, but you’re creative and determined enough, you’ll find the way.”

4. “The more rules you have about how people have to be, how life has to be for you to be happy, the less happy you’re going to be.”

5. “The past does not equal the future.” More: “Most people think, the past equals the future. Of course it does—if you live there!”

6. “Reasons come first. Answers come second.” In a recent interview Tony expanded on this, explaining, “If you find yourself saying 'I can't do something', but you know it in your heart of hearts that if you do it, you're going to grow, you're going to be a better person, it's going to contribute to your family or to your kids or to something that matters, and you keep saying 'I can't do it,' there is no question—you must do it. You don't discuss it anymore. You just take immediate action... You do what's necessary.”

7. “God’s wealth circulates in my life, it flows to me in avalanches of abundance. All my needs, desires and goals are met instantaneously, for I am one with God and he is everything!”

8. “It is in your moments of decision that your destiny is shaped.” And in his TED speech of 2006; “Decision is the ultimate power. Decisions shape destiny.”

9. “The simple reason that most people fail financially is not because of the lack of a plan, it’s not because of good advice, it’s not even because of a lack of capital. It is for one reason—they attach more pain to the idea of having money, than NOT having it.”

10. “Demand more from yourself than anyone else could ever expect.”