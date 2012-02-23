mindbodygreen

Divine Spinach Salad with Miso Dressing

Divine Spinach Salad with Miso Dressing

Kathryn Budig
Kathryn Budig
mbg Class Instructor & Yoga Teacher
Kathryn Budig is an internationally celebrated yoga teacher and author. She she trained at Yogaworks in Los Angeles under Maty Ezraty and Chuck Miller.
February 23, 2012

This divine spinach salad with miso dressing just takes a few minutes to make and is absolutely delicious!

Miso Dressing: 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil (I prefer Lucini Italia)1/2 lemon, juiced

1 T Bragg’s Amino Acids

1 1/2 T Miso Mayo (or just Miso will do)

1 inch piece fresh ginger, peeled

Sea salt fresh pepper to taste

Salad: 1 bag organic spinach

1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted

15 grape tomatoes, sliced

1/2 avocado, diced

1/4 cup blueberries

For Dressing: Place all ingredients in a blender (Magic Bullet is perfect for this) and blend until smooth. Taste and adjust to your liking!

For Salad: Wash your spinach and pat dry. Place into a large bowl. Finely slice your tomatoes and add. Place the pine nuts on a frying pan on medium heat and watch closely shaking from time to time until they are slightly golden or you smell their aroma. Toss the pine nuts in with the salad along with the blueberries. Halve an avocado and slice thin lines into the meat going both directions. Take a spoon and scoop the meat out separating the pieces into the salad. Add the dressing and toss well. Add a pinch of fresh sea salt and serve!

Advertisement

