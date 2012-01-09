mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
Miso Mayo Egg Salad

Miso Mayo Egg Salad

Kathryn Budig
mbg Class Instructor & Yoga Teacher By Kathryn Budig
mbg Class Instructor & Yoga Teacher
Kathryn Budig is an internationally celebrated yoga teacher and author. She she trained at Yogaworks in Los Angeles under Maty Ezraty and Chuck Miller.
January 9, 2012

I found myself recently having a random hankering for egg salad but a hesitancy as mayo and I have never been good friends. I was looking around Whole Foods Market when I found Miso Mayo—a vegan, gluten free mayo substitute made out of canola oil, miso, cider vinegar and tamari. I brought it home and the results—amazing. This may very well be my new stand-by in a pinch! If you can’t find Miso Mayo pick up the said ingredients and play with proportions... shouldn’t be too hard to figure out:)

Ingredients:

5 hardboiled organic eggs

small handful italian parsley, finely chopped

pinch of sea salt

1.5 T Miso Mayo (found at Whole Foods Market)

*canola oil

*miso

*cider vinegar

*tamari

gluten free bread (recommended: flaxseed)

Instructions:

Place 5 eggs in a pot of water and bring to a boil for 10-12 minutes. Rinse with cold water and let cool. Once cool, remove shells and place into a mixing bowl. Mash the eggs with the back of a fork. Add salt, parsley and miso mayo. Toast your bread with a slab of ghee or butter and pile on the egg salad!!

Advertisement
Kathryn Budig
Kathryn Budig
Kathryn Budig is an internationally celebrated yoga teacher and author known for her accessibility,...
Read More
More from the author:
Set Intentions For A Clearer Life's Purpose To Feel Like Your Most Vibrant Self
Check out Aim True: A 21-Day Journey
Find Your Purpose With Kathryn Budig's New Class
View the class
Kathryn Budig
Kathryn Budig
Kathryn Budig is an internationally celebrated yoga teacher and author...
Read More

More On This Topic

Functional Food

12 Best Frozen Foods That Make Healthy Eating Infinitely More Convenient

Kristine Thomason
12 Best Frozen Foods That Make Healthy Eating Infinitely More Convenient
Recipes

Make A Full Week Of Healthy Dinners With These 7 Simple Recipes

Eliza Sullivan
Make A Full Week Of Healthy Dinners With These 7 Simple Recipes
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Integrative Health

Here's What Reviewers Have To Say About mbg's Targeted Supplement Line

Emma Loewe
Here's What Reviewers Have To Say About mbg's Targeted Supplement Line
Spirituality

7 Ways To Spark Synergy During Tonight's Gemini Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse

The AstroTwins
7 Ways To Spark Synergy During Tonight's Gemini Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse
Home

A Shortcut That'll Make Cleaning Your Home Less Time Consuming

Emma Loewe
A Shortcut That'll Make Cleaning Your Home Less Time Consuming
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

How To Know If Inflammation Is The Cause Of Your Anxiety, According To An RD

Jamie Schneider
How To Know If Inflammation Is The Cause Of Your Anxiety, According To An RD
Beauty

A Guide To Constructive Play For Parents: Benefits, Types & 7 Expert Tips

Alexandra Engler
A Guide To Constructive Play For Parents: Benefits, Types & 7 Expert Tips
Beauty

The Go-To Trick This Makeup Artist Swears By For Flattering Every Eye Shape

Jamie Schneider
The Go-To Trick This Makeup Artist Swears By For Flattering Every Eye Shape
Beauty

This One Hand-Washing Tip Can Keep Your Paws From Looking Scaly

Jamie Schneider
This One Hand-Washing Tip Can Keep Your Paws From Looking Scaly
Routines

This Pilates Move Works Your Whole Body In Just A Couple Minutes

Sarah Regan
This Pilates Move Works Your Whole Body In Just A Couple Minutes
Food Trends

Coffee Fan? Here's What To Drink, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Eliza Sullivan
Coffee Fan? Here's What To Drink, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-3792/Miso-Mayo-Egg-Salad.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!