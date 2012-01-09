Miso Mayo Egg Salad

I found myself recently having a random hankering for egg salad but a hesitancy as mayo and I have never been good friends. I was looking around Whole Foods Market when I found Miso Mayo—a vegan, gluten free mayo substitute made out of canola oil, miso, cider vinegar and tamari. I brought it home and the results—amazing. This may very well be my new stand-by in a pinch! If you can’t find Miso Mayo pick up the said ingredients and play with proportions... shouldn’t be too hard to figure out:)

Ingredients:

5 hardboiled organic eggs

small handful italian parsley, finely chopped

pinch of sea salt

1.5 T Miso Mayo (found at Whole Foods Market)

*canola oil

*miso

*cider vinegar

*tamari

gluten free bread (recommended: flaxseed)

Instructions:

Place 5 eggs in a pot of water and bring to a boil for 10-12 minutes. Rinse with cold water and let cool. Once cool, remove shells and place into a mixing bowl. Mash the eggs with the back of a fork. Add salt, parsley and miso mayo. Toast your bread with a slab of ghee or butter and pile on the egg salad!!