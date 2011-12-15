mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
Brussels Sprout Medley

Brussels Sprout Medley

Tiffany Cruikshank
Written by Tiffany Cruikshank
December 15, 2011

I LOVE brussels sprouts but for some reason I rarely cook them. With winter in the air it seems like a perfect cold weather meal.

This is a hearty all in one dish that you can cook and eat as a meal in itself or add a simple piece of sole or other light fish to accompany it. This version is inspired by one of my favorite Portland restaurants -- Paley's Place and can be made vegetarian/vegan simply by leaving out the bacon and adding a little extra sea salt. I like to wing it when I cook so I've left some range in the ingredient amounts for you to adapt it to your tastebuds.

The shitake mushrooms are great for the immune system (stimulates macrophages, T-cells & natural killer cells) as we approach the winter months and are good for optimizing the liver's ability to process cholesterol. Shitake mushrooms also display natural antiviral & antitumor effects.

Brussel Sprouts, as with broccoli and cabbage, contain sulforaphane, a chemical believed to have potent anticancer properties as well as indole-3-carbinol which has a regulating effect on the female reproductive hormones. Brussel sprouts are also a good source of antioxidants and help support detoxification.

Ingredients:

-12-16 brussel sprouts (cleaned and cut into quarters)

- half of a leek chopped (chop from both ends so you get the white & the green but you won't need the whole thing)

- 4-6 shitake mushrooms thinly sliced

- 5 slices of cooked bacon- cut into small slices (thick slices have more flavor if it's an option)

- sea salt

-cooking sherry

- ghee or coconut oil

- small handful of parsley chopped (optional)

Cook and then slice the bacon while you turn your oven to broil and let it warm up. Line a baking sheet with foil and place brussel sprouts on it. Drizzle & mix with a little melted ghee or coconut oil and sea salt then spread them out on the tray and cook lightly (about 8-10mins).

In a pan melt a tsp of butter or coconut oil then add a dash of sherry on high heat. Bring to a simmer and add mushrooms & leeks with a dash of sea salt. Cook lightly (add in more butter/oil or sherry as needed) then take off the heat and add brussel sprouts & bacon. Toss then add parsley & salt to taste. Enjoy!

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Tiffany Cruikshank
Tiffany Cruikshank
Tiffany is the Acupuncturist and Yoga Teacher at the Nike World Headquarters in Portland, Oregon, runs 200 and 500 hour yoga teacher trainings and has been featured in various articles,...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

The Surprising Health Benefits Of Cumin & 8 More Ayurvedic Spices

Sahara Rose
The Surprising Health Benefits Of Cumin & 8 More Ayurvedic Spices
Functional Food

A Deep & Delicious Dive Into Kitchari, Ayurveda's Favorite Cleanse

Sahara Rose
A Deep & Delicious Dive Into Kitchari, Ayurveda's Favorite Cleanse
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Integrative Health

5 Signs You May Be Drinking Too Much Water (Yes, You Can Be Overhydrated)

Abby Moore
5 Signs You May Be Drinking Too Much Water (Yes, You Can Be Overhydrated)
Recipes

It's Cauliflower Season: Here Are 3 Recipes To Celebrate Accordingly

Eliza Sullivan
It's Cauliflower Season: Here Are 3 Recipes To Celebrate Accordingly
Beauty

Lashes Wilt As You Get Older: 5 Ways To Save Them From Their Impending Droop

Jamie Schneider
Lashes Wilt As You Get Older: 5 Ways To Save Them From Their Impending Droop
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Home

Just Another Reason To Get That Houseplant: It Can Provide A Sense Of Control

Eliza Sullivan
Just Another Reason To Get That Houseplant: It Can Provide A Sense Of Control
Sex

Over 40 & Sick Of Mediocre Sex? Here's How To Make It Better

Susan Hardwick-Smith, MD
Over 40 & Sick Of Mediocre Sex? Here's How To Make It Better
Integrative Health

6 Epigenetic Adaptogens That Are Like An "On" Switch For Better Health

Kara Fitzgerald, N.D.
6 Epigenetic Adaptogens That Are Like An "On" Switch For Better Health
Beauty

No Hot Tools, No Problem — How To Style Curls Sans Heat

Alexandra Engler
No Hot Tools, No Problem — How To Style Curls Sans Heat
Beauty

The 7 Best Natural Hair Dyes That Are Seriously Salon Quality

Alexandra Engler
The 7 Best Natural Hair Dyes That Are Seriously Salon Quality
Integrative Health

How I Used Psychedelics To Support My Sobriety (Yes, You Read That Right)

Luke Storey
How I Used Psychedelics To Support My Sobriety (Yes, You Read That Right)
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-3662/Brussels-Sprout-Medley.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!