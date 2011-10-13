mindbodygreen

Starbucks Looking into Adding Juice Bars

October 13, 2011

It appears our prediction of a global juice boom is taking hold. Is Starbucks exploring the possibility of getting into the juice bar business? Eater reports:

Page Six says yes: they claim Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has hired a manager from New York juice bar Liquiteria to fly out to Seattle to training baristas in the fine art of juice pressing. Starbucks reps say this is all "rumor and speculation." A source told Page Six: "He said he wants to start dividing coffee shops within weeks to make one half a pressed juice ‘grab and go’ bar." Starbucks already sells smoothies and a couple juice choices, so it's really not that big of a stretch to imagine them expanding into pressed juice.

So what do you think?

If this is true, is this a good thing?

