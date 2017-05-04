6 Things You Need To Know Today (May 4)

Priyanka Chopra is taking a stand against sexism in the film industry. In an interview with Modern Luxury, the 34-year-old actress revealed she was once replaced from a film because her schedule didn't match up with the leading actor’s. "[Once], a producer told my manager that if I couldn’t adjust dates according to the male actors, then I would be replaced because women are replaceable in films when there’s a big male actor." We can’t wait to see how she fuels her beliefs for the greater good. (Daily Mail)