mindbodygreen

Close Ad

6 Things You Need To Know Today (May 4)

Allison Daniels
mbg Contributor By Allison Daniels
mbg Contributor
Allison Daniels is a freelance writer currently living in New York. She received her bachelor's degree from Belmont University in creative writing and spanish.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (May 4)

Photo by Getty

May 4, 2017

1. Priyanka Chopra slams sexism in the film industry.

Priyanka Chopra is taking a stand against sexism in the film industry. In an interview with Modern Luxury, the 34-year-old actress revealed she was once replaced from a film because her schedule didn't match up with the leading actor’s. "[Once], a producer told my manager that if I couldn’t adjust dates according to the male actors, then I would be replaced because women are replaceable in films when there’s a big male actor." We can’t wait to see how she fuels her beliefs for the greater good. (Daily Mail)

2. Your period is telling you a lot more than you realize.

Your period symptoms may be an indicator of how painful it will be when you give birth, according to GPs. "The initial stages of labour are very similar to periods," explains Dr. Dasha Fielder, who specializes in women's health. She explains that both are caused by contractions in the cervix. (Daily Mail)

Advertisement

3. Excess weight can fuel cancer cells.

We've known for a while that extra weight can increase the likelihood of developing cancer, and this is why: Obesity puts the body in a chronic inflammatory state, which spurs the growth of cancer cells. The high-sugar, high-fat diets that lead to obesity can worsen the situation. (Time)

4. Is Kalsarikännit the new hygge?

It is decidedly more solo than hygge and translates to staying home alone and having a drink in your underwear with no intention of going out. If a bathtub and a face mask are in the picture, that's something us hygge lovers can get down with. (Elle Australia)

Advertisement

5. Avocado prices are at a record high.

It might be time to dip into that savings account, avocado lovers. Due to a diminished avocado crop in Mexico and California, avocado prices are at a record high. As of March 19, the average price of avocados had risen to $1.25, up from 89 cents in January. (Washington Post)

6. The future of health care might soon become clear.

In light of concerns that the latest version of the American Health Care Act would not adequately protect people with pre-existing medical conditions, House Republican leaders are considering amending the bill to ask for $8 billion in extra spending, which would be earmarked for state governments struggling with hard-to-insure populations. (NYT)

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Allison Daniels
Allison Daniels mbg Contributor
Allison Daniels is a freelance writer currently living in New York. She received her bachelor's degree from Belmont University in creative writing and spanish. In addition to her work...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Getting Enough Sleep Is Seen As Less Masculine, Study Finds

Kelly Gonsalves
Getting Enough Sleep Is Seen As Less Masculine, Study Finds
Integrative Health

The Healthy Aging Benefits Of Autophagy & How To Activate The Cellular Process

Lindsay Boyers
The Healthy Aging Benefits Of Autophagy & How To Activate The Cellular Process
Recipes

Get Your Pumpkin Spice Fix With This MD-Approved Breakfast Quinoa Recipe

Eliza Sullivan
Get Your Pumpkin Spice Fix With This MD-Approved Breakfast Quinoa Recipe
Personal Growth

Myers-Briggs vs. Enneagram: Which Is The Better Personality Test?

Abby Moore
Myers-Briggs vs. Enneagram: Which Is The Better Personality Test?
Beauty

This Often-Used Hair Product Is Likely The Cause Of Dull Hair

Alexandra Engler
This Often-Used Hair Product Is Likely The Cause Of Dull Hair
Motivation

Study Finds The Best Workout For People Over 70

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds The Best Workout For People Over 70

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

Whip Up A Healthier Pumpkin Spice Latte This Weekend & Achieve Peak Coziness

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Whip Up A Healthier Pumpkin Spice Latte This Weekend & Achieve Peak Coziness
Functional Food

An RD's Top 6 Veggies That Pack An Immune-Supporting Punch & How She Uses Them

Mascha Davis, R.D., MPH
An RD's Top 6 Veggies That Pack An Immune-Supporting Punch & How She Uses Them
Integrative Health

A Naturopathic Sleep Doctor On The Best Sleep Position For Your Health

Sarah Regan
A Naturopathic Sleep Doctor On The Best Sleep Position For Your Health
Beauty

The Top 3 Skin Care Steps This Beauty Editor Won't Skip, Like, Ever

Alexandra Engler
The Top 3 Skin Care Steps This Beauty Editor Won't Skip, Like, Ever
Functional Food

Avocado Or Olive Oil? The Great Healthy Fat Debate, Answered

Abby Moore
Avocado Or Olive Oil? The Great Healthy Fat Debate, Answered
Spirituality

The Year's Last Mercury Retrograde Is Landing & Won't Leave Until The Election

The AstroTwins
The Year's Last Mercury Retrograde Is Landing & Won't Leave Until The Election
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-30174/6-things-you-need-to-know-today-may-4.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!