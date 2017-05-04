The One Good-For-Your-Gut Ingredient You Should Be Adding To Your Overnight Oats

Since we're getting into the warmer months, overnight oats are one of my go-to breakfasts. They're quick and easy and can be eaten cold straight from the jar while I meander my way to work. I've long played with flavor combinations, using pistachio milk and a splash of rosewater, or raw cacao with a pinch of ground coffee, but in general, I stuck with the same basic formula: oats, some chia seeds, nut milk, and a pinch of salt. Then, when I was talking to Sarah Britton, the famed healthy food expert behind My New Roots, she told me I was missing a key ingredient: lemon juice or apple cider vinegar.

The reason? Oats contain phytic acid, which impairs the absorption of iron, zinc, calcium, and more, and blocks the production of digestive enzymes, making your oats much harder on your stomach. Reduction of phytic acid is just one reason that traditional cultures usually soak, sprout, or ferment their nuts, seeds, and grains. While you are soaking your oats when you make overnight oats, you're also consuming that soaking water, which contains the phytic acid.