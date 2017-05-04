10 Secrets To Reclaiming Your Power After A Soul-Crushing Breakup

Deidre called me, bawling. Three months had passed since her former fiancé, Mac, had sent her a text message ending their engagement. She still hadn’t heard from him. In our previous session together, I counseled Deidre to stop all contact with her ex. Deidre was in detox and starting to regain her power. But she still struggled.

"He popped up in my Facebook feed this morning. There’s a picture of him, raising a mug of beer and laughing with his friends," Deidre wailed. "He is having the time of his life; meanwhile I’m picking up the pieces after he blew up my life and walked away."

Who hasn’t experienced Deidre’s anger and despair after an inexplicable and heart-wrenching breakup? Social media (especially Facebook and Instagram) can pour salt on fresh wounds—intensifying the pain.

In my upcoming book, Take Back the Power: Breakups Done Right, I teach the importance of strong and nonnegotiable boundaries. "Commando-style" no-contact rules are the foundation of regaining your equilibrium: