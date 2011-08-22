mindbodygreen

Close Ad

Meditation Flash Mobs in 130 Cities on Thursday

mindbodygreen
Written by mindbodygreen
August 22, 2011

We first heard about MedMob's meditation flash mobs back in February when they started with just 60 people who gathered in one city, Austin, Texas.

Suffice to say, they've grown quite a bit since then. From Thursday August 25th to Sunday August 28th, they're organizing global meditation flash mobs around the world, with thousands of people meditating in over 130 cities.

You can check out their Facebook page for details.

Albeit a dance flash mob, for viewing pleasure, here's the flash mob video from one of my favorite shows, Modern Family:

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
mindbodygreen
mindbodygreen

More On This Topic

Home

The Spiritual Principle That Makes The Kondo Method So Effective

Emma Loewe
The Spiritual Principle That Makes The Kondo Method So Effective
Wellness Trends

5 Pieces Of New Tech Pave Way For More High-Tech Wellness At CES 2019

Elizabeth Gerson
5 Pieces Of New Tech Pave Way For More High-Tech Wellness At CES 2019
$249.99

The Essential Guide To Meditation

With Charlie Knoles
The Essential Guide To Meditation
Functional Food

A Deep & Delicious Dive Into Kitchari, Ayurveda's Favorite Cleanse

Sahara Rose
A Deep & Delicious Dive Into Kitchari, Ayurveda's Favorite Cleanse
Beauty

Fairy Knots Sound Cute, But They're Very Annoying To All Curly Girls

Alexandra Engler
Fairy Knots Sound Cute, But They're Very Annoying To All Curly Girls
Integrative Health

5 Signs You May Be Drinking Too Much Water (Yes, You Can Be Overhydrated)

Abby Moore
5 Signs You May Be Drinking Too Much Water (Yes, You Can Be Overhydrated)

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Home

Just Another Reason To Get That Houseplant: It Can Provide A Sense Of Control

Eliza Sullivan
Just Another Reason To Get That Houseplant: It Can Provide A Sense Of Control
Sex

Over 40 & Sick Of Mediocre Sex? Here's How To Make It Better

Susan Hardwick-Smith, MD
Over 40 & Sick Of Mediocre Sex? Here's How To Make It Better
Functional Food

The Surprising Health Benefits Of Cumin & 8 More Ayurvedic Spices

Sahara Rose
The Surprising Health Benefits Of Cumin & 8 More Ayurvedic Spices
Integrative Health

6 Epigenetic Adaptogens That Are Like An "On" Switch For Better Health

Kara Fitzgerald, N.D.
6 Epigenetic Adaptogens That Are Like An "On" Switch For Better Health
Beauty

No Hot Tools, No Problem — How To Style Curls Sans Heat

Alexandra Engler
No Hot Tools, No Problem — How To Style Curls Sans Heat
Beauty

The 7 Best Natural Hair Dyes That Are Seriously Salon Quality

Alexandra Engler
The 7 Best Natural Hair Dyes That Are Seriously Salon Quality
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-2999/Meditation-Flash-Mobs-in-130-Cities-on-Thursday.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!