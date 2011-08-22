Meditation Flash Mobs in 130 Cities on Thursday

We first heard about MedMob's meditation flash mobs back in February when they started with just 60 people who gathered in one city, Austin, Texas.

Suffice to say, they've grown quite a bit since then. From Thursday August 25th to Sunday August 28th, they're organizing global meditation flash mobs around the world, with thousands of people meditating in over 130 cities.

You can check out their Facebook page for details.

Albeit a dance flash mob, for viewing pleasure, here's the flash mob video from one of my favorite shows, Modern Family: