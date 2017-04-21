4 Simple Strategies To Start Manifesting Abundance ASAP (Even If Nothing Else Has Worked)

Do you keep getting in trouble with your finances? Can't seem to make ends meet? Maybe an unexpected credit card bill hit you and now you're praying for your next paycheck to hit before your next auto-debit does?

Maybe if you made more money, things would be different.

But making more money isn't as easy as people like to tell you. And while you wait for financial abundance to come your way, you still need to curb your spending.

You wonder if financial freedom is unobtainable to people who don't fit into that tiny cluster of highly motivated, disciplined people on this planet. Can you have a fulfilling life and a balanced checkbook at the same time, or is it impossible without a six-figure income?

If you want to experience financial freedom and abundance, but conventional wisdom isn't working for you, check out these four simple strategies to start reaping benefits right away: