Be More Productive This Month By Hacking Your Hormones. Here's How

Don't panic—hormonal imbalances are common, but you don't have to stay in this pattern forever. The solution to your up-and-down emotions and roller-coaster moods is to become an expert investigator and to start paying serious attention to your hormonal fluctuations. The best way to do that is to get familiar with the practice of cycle syncing.

Cycle syncing is something I take seriously—I even created an app to make this easier for every woman. Essentially, it's the practice of optimizing your natural hormonal fluctuations so that you can reap the benefits of each phase of your cycle. So often we're taught that female hormones are a liability, but they're absolutely an asset. It's just a matter of understanding how to play to your strengths all month long.