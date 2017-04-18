Dry Down There? We Asked A Gynecologist Exactly What To Do About It

There are many different causes of vaginal dryness, some of which you may never have considered like medications such as antihistamines, certain antidepressants and anticholinergic medications, stress and anxiety, or douching and irritants such as soaps and perfumes. It can also be caused by estrogen and hormone-disrupting practices such as smoking, being postpartum or breastfeeding, and insufficient arousal. The biggest factor for most women, however, is the natural decline of hormone levels as we age, which result in physical changes to our feminine health. And these changes go well beyond vaginal dryness, hot flashes, and other physical discomforts.

Research has shown that as these hormones decline—and women are faced with the resultant symptoms—it can dramatically affect both our self-esteem and our relationships. Researchers have found that women start to experience many emotional, mood, and confidence issues as vaginal dryness and associated symptoms plague us. As much as we don't want to believe it—it can greatly affect our ability to be happy and positive.

Research also shows that the "sexual distress" many of us are feeling has been associated with a higher incidence of relationship conflicts and depression. And even if sex isn't in the picture, vaginal dryness still may affect how you feel. You may suffer from anxiety relating to worsening symptoms of dryness or discomfort. You may be feeling older than your years (because our spirit is always youthful!), your self-esteem may be dwindling, and you may not be able to do the things you once enjoyed (horseback riding, cycling, jogging, etc.) due to irritation.