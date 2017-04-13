Tap Into The Magic Of Spring With These Essential Oils

The pink full moon has Venus conjuncting with asteroid Chiron. Greek mythology tells the myth of Chiron, a centaur whose wounds allowed him to become a compassionate teacher of healing. Psychiatrist and psychoanalyst Carl Jung used mythical Chiron as the archetype for "wounded healer." Jung's concept of the wounded healer refers to each person's ability and need to consciously face wounds in order to transform them and ultimately receive their blessings. You can't heal what you can't feel. The pink full moon brings amplified sensitivity and perhaps the opportunity to acknowledge past trauma and hurt.

Ho-to: Give yourself permission to feel and be unconditionally loved. To do so, reach for rose as it energetically promotes the marriage of feeling and understanding. Since rose essential oil is very precious, using just a drop or two in a meditation blend can be a ritual to get in touch with your wounded healer.