6 Things You Need To Know Today (April 11)

The natural products industry contributes $122 billion to the U.S. economy each year and doesn't show any signs of slowing. But compared to the pharmaceutical industry, there are very few rules and regulations from the FDA, which considers supplements to be more like foods than drugs. This means that supplements go straight to the shelves without any approval, and the FDA regulates the industry retroactively through random audits and consumers complaints. All the more reason to get your supplements from trustworthy brands. (The Atlantic)