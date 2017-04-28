mindbodygreen

Dismiss

Feeling Anxious? These Acupressure Techniques Will Ground You In Minutes

Paige Bourassa, MSTOM, LAc, RHN
Licensed Acupuncturist By Paige Bourassa, MSTOM, LAc, RHN
Licensed Acupuncturist
Paige Bourassa is a licensed acupuncturist, chinese herbalist and holistic nutritionist who runs Shen Medicine in Manhattan.

Photo by Miachel Breton / mbg Creative

If you've ever felt thrown for a loop due to an unexpected turn of events, whether it's a small nuisance like a terrible commute or a bigger deal like a breakup or loss of a job, you know what it's like to feel frantic, shocked, and distracted. It's totally normal to feel this way! Any kind of trauma can be jarring for your nervous system. If you want to self-soothe, these acupressure techniques will take the outward energy pulling you out of yourself downward, eliciting a calming and grounding effect.

Keep in mind that inhaling and exhaling throughout this process will help move the chi and bring oxygen to the parts of your body that need it.

Kidney 27: Trace your clavicle till you get to the notch toward the middle of your chest. Right below this, tap lightly with your index and middle fingers while you inhale and exhale for about 60 seconds. This point is particularly helpful for releasing tense breath and calming nausea.

Yintang: This point is right below your third eye, where the bridge of your nose meets your forehead. Stroke it gently with your index and middle finger, you'll be able to feel it working all over the body. Yintang is helpful for insomnia, anxiety, as well as eye and sinus issues.

Kidney 24: Find this point along the breastbone, about 5 centimeters below the clavicle—you'll feel it; it'll be quite tender. Push in with your index fingers for about 60 seconds.

Heart 7: Heart 7 is on the pinkie edge side of your hand, near where the wrist and the hand meet. You'll feel a bony protrusion and the point is on the tendon right next to it. Pinch on it for about 60 seconds. Doing this on both sides will help relieve chest tension and release irritability resulting from hurt.

Kidney 1: You'll find Kidney 1 in between the large and index toe—it's the soft spot on the underside of your foot in between the ball and arch of your foot. This one is really grounding and helpful for palpitations, anxiety, insomnia, and even rage.

Liver 3: Opposite Kidney 1, Liver 3 is on the top shoelace-side of the foot in between your thumb and index toes. Pressing them at the same time is quite therapeutic and grounding. Liver 3 specifically helps with frustration, anger, digestive issues, and depression, among other things.

Once you've moved through these points, take a few deep breaths. Roll the shoulders back and visualize the energy moving down and through you and eventually leaving you. You'll be in a better place in no time.

Paige Bourassa, MSTOM, LAc, RHN
Paige Bourassa, MSTOM, LAc, RHN
Paige Bourassa is a licensed acupuncturist, chinese herbalist and holistic nutritionist who runs her...
Read More
More from the author:
Relieve Chronic Pain Through The Power Of At-Home Acupressure Techniques
Check out The Essential Guide To Acupressure
Learn how to use acupressure to relieve your back pain, reduce headaches, reduce tension and become less anxious.
View the class
Paige Bourassa, MSTOM, LAc, RHN
Paige Bourassa, MSTOM, LAc, RHN
Paige Bourassa is a licensed acupuncturist, chinese herbalist and...
Read More

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Why Selena Gomez Was Relieved To Find Out She Had Mental Health Issues

Abby Moore
Why Selena Gomez Was Relieved To Find Out She Had Mental Health Issues
Mental Health

Social Support Can Lead To Full Recovery Of Anxiety, Study Finds

Abby Moore
Social Support Can Lead To Full Recovery Of Anxiety, Study Finds
$199.99

How To Control Anxiety

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
How To Control Anxiety
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-29615/feeling-anxious-these-acupressure-techniques-will-ground-you-in-minutes.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!