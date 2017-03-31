6 Things To Ask Yourself If You Take A Medication Every Day

First, know that no medication comes without a warning label. Your body is a landscape of nature that is not meant to be dealing with the foreign chemicals that make up many drugs. That being said, there are times when the body needs help, and medicine in all its forms has brilliantly created remedies that can assist us in healing and getting on with our lives. And a resilient body can, for the most part, handle these intermittent medications. But taking a medication for a long period of time can come with consequences and you'll want to think about the risk-to-benefit ratio. For instance, the risk of taking a blood pressure medication is usually lower than the risk of not taking it, but for nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications (NSAIDS), that may not be the case.

No matter what you're taking, when it's synthesized, it's not something your body recognizes as its own. And the longer your body is exposed to a foreign substance that has some toxic properties, the more stress it puts on your systems, which is why it's ideal to use medications for short periods and in low doses.