Want To Try An Infrared Sauna? Watch This Video First
Written by mindbodygreen
March 20, 2017
Ever wonder what an infrared sauna session is like, and why you would ever want to skip the sauna at the gym? In this video, mindbodygreen's Executive Editor Olessa Pindak sits down with infrared sauna queen and founder of Higher DOSE Lauren Berlingeri to find out exactly what goes down, and how infrared saunas are different from regular gym saunas. For the full interview, click here.
