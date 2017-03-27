4 Natural Remedies Parisian Women Swear By For Spring Colds

Every year at the end of winter or early spring, I get sick. Sore throat, stuffy nose, or just a sense of general tiredness. I blame the change of season—and this year is no exception. Last week I got the flu. I was exhausted, feverish, had sore muscles...yay. You've experienced it and if you're like me, all you want is to get rid of the symptoms as quickly as humanly possible.

Well, I just happen to possess an artillery of natural remedies, which are well-known by most French families, and they can certainly help to reduce the symptoms and accelerate your healing. These recipes and ingredients helped me for sure last week and I like to call them my "French flu blasters." Here are four that will help you approach this change of season with serenity: