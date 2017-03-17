Meet The Fierce Female Muslim Athletes Behind Nike's Newest Campaign

As a little girl growing up in Abu Dhabi, Zahra Lari dreamed of ice. "We're from a desert country, so no one understood that it was a real sport," the 21-year-old told Nike. She'd seen skating in a Disney film and couldn't shake her longing to glide across a rink. When she asked her mother for lessons, she said no, that it was too dangerous or could hurt her grades. School was a high priority in her household. But her father said yes, and took her to her first rink. Three years later she had mastered daring jumps and spins. Now a reality, her dreams took a new shape in the form of Olympic gold. "I want to be the first to represent the United Arab Emirates in the winter games.”

With Pyeongchang in sight, Lari has ramped up her training schedule and tuned out the voices of those who still don't appreciate the effort she's undertaking. "People had this misconception that it was dancing. I mean, when we land a triple jump, eight times our body weight is on one leg that is balanced on a 4-milimeter metal blade!” On top of four hours a day, seven days a week training sessions, Lari is still working to prove to her mom that skating won't hold her back in school. She's pursuing an undergraduate degree in environmental health and safety at Abu Dhabi University.

"It's a good thing that I never care about what other people think, or I would have stopped this a long time ago," says Lari. "I want people to say that I'm not just a role model for people from my country but a pioneer for Muslim girls all over the world. People may think or tell you that you can't do certain things, but I'm going to show them you absolutely can. I am from a desert country and I'm doing a winter sport. It's fine to do what you love. My family is behind me, my country is behind me—and there's no reason why I can't achieve what I want to achieve."