Found: The Healthiest Snacks You Can Buy At Trader Joe’s

I try to stay away from dried fruit, as it contains a ton of sugar from the fruit itself and, more so, the juice used in the drying process (and the TJ's dried fruit is no exception). Freeze-dried fruit, however, contains only one ingredient—the fruit. TJ's recipe is unsweetened, unsulfured (another part of processing dried fruit) and totally delicious. I love the crisp crunch and sweet-tartness whether I'm just munching these plain or using them as the best-ever oatmeal topper. Kids love them too! ($3.49 each)