Exactly What This Foodie Superstar Ate For A Glowing Pregnancy

Makes 1 loaf, 8 slices: delicious warm or chilled; I love this banana bread best served warm, topped with a heaping dollop of nut butter for an extra delicious treat

Ingredients:

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F, rack in the middle. Lightly coat a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with coconut oil and line its bottom with parchment paper. In a small bowl, whisk together chia seeds and filtered water. Set aside at room temperature for a minimum of 10 minutes, or until mixture forms a gel-like consistency.

In a large bowl, whisk together now gelled chia seeds with mashed banana, almond milk, coconut sugar, maple, coconut oil, and vanilla until well-combined. Stir in rolled oats, almond and rye flours, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon until mixture is just combined.

Transfer the batter to a prepared loaf pan, sprinkle with granola, and then bake for 60 to 75 minutes or until the loaf is golden and feels firm. Remove from oven, allow loaf to cool to room temperature before slicing, then serve and enjoy!

Nutritional Information (per slice): 360 Calories, 17g Fat, 49g Carbohydrates, 7.5g Fiber, 20.5g Sugar, 8g Protein