Are You Easily Distracted Or Is Your Short Attention Span More Serious? A Psychiatrist Explains

Some will instead grapple with more symptoms related to hyperactivity called attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. These symptoms are being both fidgety or what I would call "ants in the pants" as well as being impulsive in ways like interrupting others, not waiting your turn, and talking and moving incessantly.

Having a period of being more distractible can really happen at any age, but ADD and ADHD must have started in childhood, before age 17. You may not have been diagnosed, but you can remember these being issues that started when you were in school. Also, while a person can be distractible in only one arena of their lives, such as with a spouse if they are feeling annoyed at them and therefore tuning them out, to be diagnosed as ADD these distractions must be affecting you in at least two different settings, such as school, work, and/or home.

Perhaps the most important distinction of all is that ADD must clearly affect your functioning, causing you to be impaired in at least one arena: socially, academically, or occupationally. From my clinical experience, I can also note that it is important to make sure that your symptoms are not better explained by anxiety, which can also cause you to be distracted, disorganized, forgetful, and impulsive, but because you are consumed with worried thoughts.