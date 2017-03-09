How To Make Your Own Nut Milk In Under 5 Minutes (No Soaking Necessary)

While the nut milk options on the market are getting better, it can still be hard to avoid additives like guar gum and carrageenan in packaged versions. These shelf-stabilizers can wreak havoc on even the healthiest of guts—while they're fine for occasional consumption, if you're using nut milk in your smoothies, baked goods, healthy hot chocolates and more, it can be a lot to stomach (see what we did there?). The best options are made from two ingredients: a seed or nut and water (OK, and maybe a little sea salt thrown in), but these can be expensive and difficult to find.

So what's a dairy-avoiding person to do? You can go the traditional route and soak almonds for 12 to 24 hours before draining, rinsing, peeling the skin off and blending, but if, like me, you're not quite that good of a planner (let's call it charmingly spontaneous), that's likely not going to happen.

Never fear—the lazy AF nondairy milk is here. These are my three favorite ways to make instant nut or seed milk, no soaking necessary. You can store all of these in the fridge for up to a week, and they can all be used as you'd use any milk. If you'd like to make any of them sweetened, you can add a drizzle of maple syrup, honey, or coconut syrup or a few pitted medjool dates, soaked in boiling water for 10 minutes then drained, to your blender before whizzing up.