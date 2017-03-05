Can't Wait For Spring? Here's Your TCM Guide For The Rest Of Winter

Think Richard Simmons. On Bulletproof Coffee. And a truck full of puppies. It's true, that kind of aggressive positivity will help propel you through the winter blues and any bout of moodiness. You are effectively tricking your mind into feeling happy—until it does actually feel happy. The first thing you need to do when you get up in the morning is put on the happiest song you can think of while you brush your teeth, and then on your way to work actually practice smiling at people. Recall five things in your life you're truly thankful for and count them on your fingers. YouTube some motivational videos. Call and meet up with positive people in your life and respectfully avoid people and situations that bring you down (it's OK to say no).