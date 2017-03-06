This Week Is All About Taking Action. Here's Your Angel Card Reading For The Next 7 Days

Card 1, which speaks to Monday and Tuesday of this week, depicts Moses—the powerful leader.

If last week was focused on self-care and intuition, then this week is all about fully stepping into action! It's time for us to stand in our power, use our voices, and trust in our highest good. This card embodies the true meaning of manifesting miracles through courage.



We are graced with Moses' mighty presence at the start of this week as he encourages us to rise up, take leadership positions, and move toward all that we yearn to accomplish. Whether we are called to take action in our careers, at home, or in our personal lives, it is important that we become crystal clear on our intentions. Let us stand in our integrity and power as we take charge.