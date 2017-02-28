7 Things You Need To Know Today (February 28)

Believe it or not, there was a time when women exercised in regular bras. But when runner (and multinational corporation owner) Lisa Lindahl found herself uncomfortable on her daily jogs in the 1970s, she decided to take matters into her own hands. One day, Lindahl pulled her husband's jockstrap over her chest and said, "You know what? This has potential." And from there, the sports bra was born. (WBUR)