7 Things You Need To Know Today (February 28)
1. Wanna go to the moon?
SpaceX has announced its plans to send two private citizens to the moon next year, with initial training for the citizen astronauts to begin later this year. The project, done in partnership with NASA, is the culmination of years of planning and research. To millions of little girls and boys everywhere, the news is literally a dream come true. (SpaceX)
2. People in this country will outlive us all.
In a new study, researchers from the Imperial College London and the World Health Organization analyzed data about life expectancy from 35 different countries. Results showed that life expectancy will increase in all 35 countries by 2030—and South Korean women will have an average life expectancy of over 90 years old. (Science Daily)
3. There's new help on the way for those struggling with alcohol addiction.
A medicine long used to help wean addicts off of opioids may help alcoholics break the habit. A study published in the journal Addiction found that Naltrexone can reduce alcohol cravings by curbing the euphoric and calming effects of drinking. It's also worth noting that Naltrexone is known to have complicated and serious side effects, and are not meant to displace an integrated approach to recovery. (NPR)
4. There are some things you should know about the history of the sports bra.
Believe it or not, there was a time when women exercised in regular bras. But when runner (and multinational corporation owner) Lisa Lindahl found herself uncomfortable on her daily jogs in the 1970s, she decided to take matters into her own hands. One day, Lindahl pulled her husband's jockstrap over her chest and said, "You know what? This has potential." And from there, the sports bra was born. (WBUR)
5. Most Americans support an expansion of Medicaid, regardless of their party affiliation.
A new Kaiser family poll shows Americans value accessible healthcare. Ninety-five percent of Democrats, 84 percent of Independents and 69 percent of Republicans voted in favor of a Medicaid expansion under Obamacare. (Huffington Post)
6. Are men just babies or do we actually react differently to sickness?
The science isn't conclusive yet, but evidence suggests that male and female immune cells do react differently to invading viruses, with males getting hit harder with certain types of illness. We're still going to give guys a hard time for trying to turn a cold into a deathbed illness. (TIME)
7. The UN's latest enemy? Plastic pollution.
The United Nations just announced a new initiative called the Clean Seas campaign, which will work to reduce plastic pollution by challenging governments and individuals to rethink the way they use plastic. On the campaign website, people can commit to certain actions, such as not using disposable grocery bags, bringing their own coffee cup, avoiding cosmetics with microbeads, and pressuring firms to reduce excess packaging. (Treehugger)
