A Medical Intuitive Predicted My Health Problems: Here's What I Learned

I married, had a baby, adopted two more, kept working, exercised frequently, and put our encounter behind me, except for the occasional dinner party brag that a medical intuitive had been honored by my internal organs.

Then, it happened. A few years after I met with Carol, I helped carry a wheelchair-bound student down the stairs when the university's power went out and felt a searing pain in my back. I'd ruptured a disc in my lower back (L4) and was also given a diagnosis of spinal stenosis. This set in motion a series of what could only be termed skeletal events. Multiple discs in my lower back and neck herniated. Then my knees started to fail. I've had five surgeries since then, most recently a knee replacement at the age of 54. Carol's dire warning about my skeletal structure had come true!

Thanks to my perennially messy backpack, I was able to unearth the piece of paper with the advice I'd halfheartedly scribbled down during our chance meeting. As a strong, athletic woman who took pride in her independence, most of this advice had meant nothing to me when I was healthy. But when my injuries began, I started referring to them often. I'm passing them along, because you never know when you might need them!