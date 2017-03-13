10 Things You Should NEVER Say To Someone After A Breakup

Perhaps your friend broke up with her fiancé of 11 months on vacation in May at age 28 just like you did. Seemingly identical situations may be drastically different experiences. Be cautious not to assume that these situations are the same despite similarities. Glazing over a friend's experience to examine your past may minimize what your friend is going through. Remember that you are not the center of attention; your friend is.

Instead, say something like, "I can only imagine how you're feeling."