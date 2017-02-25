The One Thing You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthy Gut

One of the best things about RS is that it's inexpensive and easy to incorporate into your routine. You can find it at most health food grocery stores and online—simply throw it into your breakfast protein smoothie, use it as a thickener for foods like stews and soups, or just stir it into water. If you'd like to give it a try, Bob's Red Mill gluten-free Unmodified Potato Starch seems most popular because it provides about 8 grams of RS per tablespoon and is low-carb-diet friendly. (Note: I have no affiliation with Bob's Red Mill.)

But before you rush out to buy RS, take note that more is definitely not better. Banish any notions that loading up on RS will help you ditch 10 pounds by this weekend. Too much too soon will create miserable bloating, discomfort, and abdominal pain.

Brenda started with a tablespoon in her morning protein shake and gradually increased that amount. She found about 3 tablespoons daily was her cutoff point, but everyone's RS mileage varies. If you notice bloating or other unpleasant side effects, back off or divide the RS dose throughout your day rather than all at once. You can also get RS in foods like chicory, onions, garlic, green bananas, and dandelion greens. But to get its full benefits, you'll probably want to supplement.