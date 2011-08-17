Are looking for a delicious salad to help beat the heat? Then look no further as this watermelon salad will do the trick.

Watermelon chucks

Thin slices of fresh mozzarella

Basil

Balsamic vinegar

Olive oil

Unrefined sea salt

Place basil on top of the mozzarella slices and place the watermelon on top then drizzle generously with oil & vinegar and sprinkle with salt. The watermelon & sea salt are good for replenishing electrolytes, basil is a natural anti-inflammatory & antioxidant and the mozzarella will add a little protein to balance the blood sugar for nice balanced snack on a hot day.

I love the texture combination of the heartiness of the mozzarella with the juiciness of the watermelon -- a perfect, satisfying summer snack.

Enjoy!