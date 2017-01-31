6 Things You Need To Know Today (January 31)

A recent survey found that 2/3 of Americans would be willing to see a doctor over video, and 1/3 of people would actually prefer it to in-person visits, citing things like ease of visiting and lack of time. With only 5%-6% of primary care physicians offering tele-health as an option, this may soon be a way of distinguishing one practice over another. While face-to-face medicine is always preferable, a doctor involved in the study noted that video chat is it's own type of face-to-face, with doctors able to see and analyze symptoms. Welcome to the future. (Forbes)