4 Ways To Stand Up & Speak Your Truth (And Why It's So Important)

He says we all need to learn "presentation literacy," and that it's not just for people who give PowerPoint presentations on the reg. In fact, it's just as important as reading or writing. Perhaps even more so, because of the power of a message to travel far and wide and move people in profound ways.

And yet most of us do a pretty bang-up job of keeping quiet. I wish more people—especially women—got up and opened their mouths. Shared their stories, their brilliance, their insights. And that more of us don't is a tragedy.

When you speak up and all eyes turn to you, it may be terrifying. But you do more to advance your cause, raise your profile, and make real change than when you're posting a Facebook rant (times a million).

Here are four ways to get better and more at ease speaking up: