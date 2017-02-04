The Breast Milk Diet: 5 Foods That Actually Increased My Milk Supply

Sushi and wine! Those were the items requested my first night out after having our first baby. Words can't express how much I was looking forward to it. What I wasn't fully aware of was the diet plan of the fourth trimester. You know, the fact that you still have to be aware of what you eat when breastfeeding your little one because he or she gets some of everything you eat through your breast milk? That one. So I had my albacore tuna roll and vino and enjoyed everything, in moderation.

Learning the proper nutrition for optimal breast milk production is key to creating a solid milk supply. With my first child, I lost my supply at six weeks because of stress, birth control, and nursing complications. However, with my second I studied hard and nourished my body with the foods that support and increase breast milk production. I also made sure I got sleep, eliminated inflammatory foods like processed foods, dairy, and soy, and ate whole, living ones so that the milk I produced was as good as I could make it.

I learned from reading the works of Karen & Gale Pryor, authors of Nursing Your Baby original and revised versions, and tried going "by the book" but also picked up these tips from my own experience with two kids between four to five different lactation consultants, mom talk, breastfeeding class, and volunteering for the San Francisco Breastfeeding Coalition. Here's what I've learned actually works!